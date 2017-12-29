Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price

News stories about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3176337143112 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Newell Brands (NYSE NWL) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,770. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $15,060.77, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Newell Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Forward View reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $197,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,873.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

