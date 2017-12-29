Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National Vision (EYE) Stock Price

Press coverage about National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Vision earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8090877352559 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of National Vision (EYE) traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 255,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,682. National Vision has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-national-vision-eye-stock-price.html.

In related news, COO Raymond J. Mcallister purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.