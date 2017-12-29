Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Parker Drilling (PKD) Stock Price

News coverage about Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Parker Drilling earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3753789830188 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Parker Drilling (PKD) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,644. Parker Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Parker Drilling had a negative return on equity of 38.07% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Parker Drilling will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

