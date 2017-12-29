Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NetScout Systems (NTCT) Share Price

Press coverage about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.3693626438717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NetScout Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NTCT) traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,539. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2,705.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NetScout Systems (NTCT) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-netscout-systems-ntct-share-price.html.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.