Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paychex (PAYX) Share Price

News stories about Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paychex earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5431767171356 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 1,103,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,740. Paychex has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $24,568.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Paychex had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $703,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,383. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paychex (PAYX) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-paychex-payx-share-price.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.