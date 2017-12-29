Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.485670561641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ CRVS) opened at $10.55 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $218.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -1.58.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-corvus-pharmaceuticals-crvs-stock-price.html.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.