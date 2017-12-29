Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KeyCorp (KEY) Share Price

Media stories about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7029065932179 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KeyCorp (NYSE KEY) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 4,168,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,076. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21,766.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 46,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $869,610.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $51,133.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,212 shares of company stock worth $1,060,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

