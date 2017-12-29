Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Share Price

News coverage about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.567565626022 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 317,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3,028.72, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $502.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.28 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 17,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,227,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $723,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,887 shares of company stock worth $6,704,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

