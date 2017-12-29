SmartFinancial (SMBK) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.4471353496 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,441. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.16, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.25.

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

