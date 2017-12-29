News coverage about Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.3803279422546 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,744. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,078.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/shinhan-financial-group-shg-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-04.html.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.