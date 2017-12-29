Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Head to Head Comparison

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seanergy Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Seanergy Maritime does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -16.30% -32.51% -3.76% Navios Maritime Acquisition -19.94% 2.08% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $34.66 million 1.11 -$24.62 million ($0.47) -2.21 Navios Maritime Acquisition $290.24 million 0.59 $62.87 million ($0.31) -3.65

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seanergy Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Seanergy Maritime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It owns a modern fleet of eleven dry bulk carriers, consisting of nine Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tonnages (dwt) and an average fleet age of about 8.1 years. Its fleet comprises vessels, including Leadership, Gloriuship, Geniuship, Premiership, Squireship, Championship, Gladiatorship and Guardianship. The Company’s subsidiaries, which are all, owned by it either directly or indirectly, conduct all of its operations and own all of its operating assets. The Company manages its vessel’s operations, insurances and bunkering, and has the general supervision of its third-party technical and commercial managers. V.Ships Limited, which is an independent third party, provides technical management for its vessels.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 38 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately four million deadweight tons (dwt). The fleet includes approximately eight very large crude carrier (VLCC) tankers, which transport crude oil, and over eight Long Range 1 (LR1) product tankers; approximately 18 Medium Range 2 (MR2) product tankers, and over four chemical tankers, which transport refined petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. Its vessels include Nave Constellation, Nave Universe, Nave Polaris, Nave Cosmos, Nave Velocity, Nave Sextans, Nave Pyxis, Nave Luminosity, Nave Jupiter and Nave Pulsar.

