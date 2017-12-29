Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of AmTrust Financial Services worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 166.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 61,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,012,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,748,000 after buying an additional 676,537 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 54.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 1,156,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,946.54, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.12. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AmTrust Financial Services’s payout ratio is -424.97%.

AFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik bought 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,635.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

