Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,818 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,930,000 after purchasing an additional 210,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 978,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE WGO) opened at $57.30 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,810.00, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 19th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

