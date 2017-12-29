Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 402,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 119,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $216,000.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE CVI) opened at $37.80 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3,283.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

