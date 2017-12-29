Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE OHI) opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $5,417.31, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $35.14.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Bernard J. Korman bought 100,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 896,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,117,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $273,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

