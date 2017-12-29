Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542,495 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. ARP Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 69,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN BTG) opened at $3.01 on Friday. B2Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. BidaskClub downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded B2Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

B2Gold Company Profile

