Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,366 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 363,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hilltop by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,440.00, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

