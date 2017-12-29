Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 226.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,980.00, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.82%. analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,178,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 12,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $616,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,982 shares of company stock worth $3,747,332 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

