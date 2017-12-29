Robert Half International (RHI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.66 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Robert Half International (RHI) opened at $56.03 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $6,948.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

