Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) opened at $3.78 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.26% and a negative net margin of 354.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ryan D. Maynard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 223,528 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 99,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 662,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 112,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/rigel-pharmaceuticals-rigl-rating-increased-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.