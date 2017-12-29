Reviewing Wendys (WEN) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Wendys has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Wendys pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrols Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Wendys pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wendys and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.44 billion 2.79 $129.62 million $0.25 66.12 Carrols Restaurant Group $943.58 million 0.47 $45.47 million $0.68 17.87

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 5.20% 20.35% 2.53% Carrols Restaurant Group 3.13% 4.61% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Wendys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wendys and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 1 7 8 0 2.44 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wendys presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Wendys.

Summary

Wendys beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment. Wendy’s is engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of restaurants serving food. The Company operated approximately 6,080 Wendy’s restaurants in operation in North America, as of January 1, 2017. Of these restaurants, 330 were operated by the Company and 5,768 by a total of 376 franchisees, as of January 1, 2017. In addition, as of January 1, 2017, there were 439 franchised Wendy’s restaurants in operation in 29 countries and territories other than North America. Wendy’s is also a partner in a restaurant real estate joint venture with a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states. Burger King restaurants feature the flame-broiled Whopper sandwich, as well as a range of hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, salads, breakfast items, hot dogs, snacks, smoothies, frappes and other offerings. The Company’s Burger King restaurants are located in various states, such as Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

