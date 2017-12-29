Reviewing Standex Int'l (SXI) & Flow International (FLOW)

Standex Int'l (NYSE: SXI) and Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

86.2% of Standex Int'l shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Standex Int'l shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Standex Int'l pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Flow International does not pay a dividend. Standex Int'l pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex Int'l has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standex Int'l and Flow International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex Int'l 0 1 3 0 2.75 Flow International 1 2 3 0 2.33

Standex Int'l presently has a consensus price target of $115.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Flow International has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. Given Standex Int'l’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Standex Int'l is more favorable than Flow International.

Profitability

This table compares Standex Int'l and Flow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex Int'l 5.83% 15.06% 7.30% Flow International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standex Int'l and Flow International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standex Int'l $755.26 million 1.71 $46.54 million $3.61 27.92 Flow International N/A N/A N/A $0.04 1,184.50

Standex Int'l has higher revenue and earnings than Flow International. Standex Int'l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standex Int'l beats Flow International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standex Int'l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company has 11 operating segments, aggregated and organized into five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment business consists of Refrigeration Solutions group, Cooking Solutions group and Specialty Solutions group. The Engraving segment’s product lines include Mold-Tech and Innovent. The Engineering Technologies segment provides engineered parts in all workable metal alloys using various forming processes. The Electronics segment is a manufacturer of custom magnetic sensing and power conversion components and assemblies. The Hydraulics segment is a manufacturer of mobile hydraulic cylinders, including single or double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

Flow International Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.