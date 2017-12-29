Reviewing St. Joe (JOE) and Its Peers

St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare St. Joe to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $95.70 million $15.89 million 55.46 St. Joe Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 1,295.07

St. Joe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe. St. Joe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

St. Joe has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for St. Joe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe Competitors 153 362 825 9 2.51

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 26.49%. Given St. Joe’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe St. Joe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 24.82% 3.71% 2.39% St. Joe Competitors -4.74% -2.19% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land. Its commercial real estate segment plans, develops, manages and sells real estate. Resorts and leisure segment features a portfolio of vacation rentals and hotel operations, as well as golf courses, a beach club, marinas and other related resort amenities. Its leasing operations business includes its retail and commercial leasing. Its forestry segment focuses on the management of its timber holdings in Northwest Florida.

