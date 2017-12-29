Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Biogen (BIIB)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.12 billion 14.23 -$630.21 million ($0.90) -100.53 Biogen $11.45 billion 5.92 $3.70 billion $16.31 19.64

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical -12.45% -4.60% -3.09% Biogen 29.44% 38.51% 20.80%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 5 16 1 2.82 Biogen 0 8 19 1 2.75

BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $114.65, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $351.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A). The Company is conducting clinical trials on various product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. Its clinical product candidates include Brineura, pegvaliase, vosoritide, BMN 270 and BMN 250.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company’s product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

