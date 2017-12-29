Rev Group (REVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rev Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rev Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Rev Group ( NYSE REVG ) opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,069.35 and a PE ratio of 76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Rev Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other news, Director Joel M. Rotroff sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $25,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $83,618.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim A. Marvin sold 40,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $1,050,461.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 323,958 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 108,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

