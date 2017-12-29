Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Brands’ shares have outpaced its industry over the past year. Moreover, current-quarter and year earnings estimates have gone up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. Various sales-boosting initiatives like improving services, reimaging restaurants, menu innovation along with continued expansion should drive the top line. In fact, the company believes that there is opportunity to grow both the Tim Hortons and Burger King brands across the world. The acquisition of Popeye’s also bodes well as it adds a solid brand to its portfolio, which should further ramp up unit growth and aid in reducing costs. The company aims to continue focusing on guest satisfaction and franchisee profitability. However, rising costs along with negative currency translation might dent the company’s profitability, while a soft consumer spending environment could keep comps under pressure.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QSR. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR ) opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14,520.37, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 57.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Restaurant Brands Holdings 3G sold 4,050,594 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $262,073,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.58 per share, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,056,166 shares of company stock worth $327,220,722 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,938.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

