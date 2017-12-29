Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 266,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,957. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,475.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 173,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 892,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 746,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 156,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/renewable-energy-group-regi-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.