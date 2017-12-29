Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 304,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 25.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294,460.00, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $79,677,612.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,333,538 over the last ninety days. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

