Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) SVP Curran Simpson Sells 30,000 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Curran Simpson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curran Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regenxbio alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Curran Simpson sold 21,890 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $657,575.60.

On Monday, December 4th, Curran Simpson sold 110 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,300.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Curran Simpson sold 2,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $58,620.00.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ RGNX) traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,207. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,077.63, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.85.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 764.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regenxbio from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 20.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,539,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 25.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) SVP Curran Simpson Sells 30,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/regenxbio-inc-rgnx-svp-curran-simpson-sells-30000-shares.html.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.