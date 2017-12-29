Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 2,094,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 371,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Redknee Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.58, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Redknee Solutions (RKN) Stock Price Down 0.9%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/redknee-solutions-rkn-stock-price-down-0-9.html.

About Redknee Solutions

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Redknee Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redknee Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.