Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Major Shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp Sells 13,189 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $126,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,064 shares in the company, valued at $21,443,691.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 64,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,960. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.
