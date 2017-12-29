Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Major Shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. Acquires 12,000 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $312,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,328. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $671.36, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of -3.06.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

