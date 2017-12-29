Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Realogy worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after acquiring an additional 586,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,141 shares in the company, valued at $665,482.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realogy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,541.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

