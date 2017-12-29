Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 81,388 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.9% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 238,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,132,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Instinet increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217,352.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $291,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

