Ramaco Resources (METC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ramaco Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 48.22402413551 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

METC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ METC) opened at $7.00 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, COO Mark Allen Clemens bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Cryder bought 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,056.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,868 shares of company stock valued at $187,956.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

