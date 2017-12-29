Quality Systems (QSII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Quality Systems underperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company’s ongoing sluggishness in the RCM customer base, intensifying competition and a strict regulatory environment are likely to mar the top line. Furthermore, management slashed the high end of the fiscal 2018 earnings guidance, signaling at trouble down the road. The company expects software license and hardware revenues to remain under pressure for the remainder of the fiscal. On the brighter side, acquisitions have significantly expanded Quality Systems’ product pipeline over the last couple of years.We are particularly upbeat about the company’s solid performance with regard to total software, hardware and related revenues. Quality Systems’ solid recurring revenue base is a key catalyst for the quarters to come. Furthermore, the company’s new Entrada and Eagle Dream solutions are likely to drive growth. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Quality Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on Quality Systems and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of Quality Systems ( NASDAQ:QSII ) opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Quality Systems has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Quality Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Quality Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quality Systems in the second quarter worth $173,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Quality Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Quality Systems in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quality Systems in the third quarter worth $199,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

