Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Quad/Graphics worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 272,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 304,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 58,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 85,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski sold 28,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $616,844.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,177.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 66,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,099.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,583 over the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1,190.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Quad/Graphics’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

