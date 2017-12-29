PVH Corp (PVH) CEO Sells $422,778.00 in Stock

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $422,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PVH Corp (PVH) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,489. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10,513.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,247,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 491,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

