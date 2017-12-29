Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.48 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

XPO Logistics Inc ( XPO ) opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $93.63.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

