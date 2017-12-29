Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE HOG) opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,630.18, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.41 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Levatich sold 19,447 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $940,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 28,760 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,381,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,627.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

