Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Owens-Illinois worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,670 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 229,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Owens-Illinois Inc ( NYSE:OI ) opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,562.98, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 3,500 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $83,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

