Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD Inc (GHY) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.43% of Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD by 40.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD by 87.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard A. Redeker bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD Inc ( NYSE:GHY ) opened at $14.33 on Friday. Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD Inc has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located across the world, including emerging markets.

