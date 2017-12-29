Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE PFS) opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,827.46, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $81,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Brooks sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,175 shares of company stock worth $690,186. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 170.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $298,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/provident-financial-services-inc-pfs-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.