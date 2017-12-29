Proofpoint (PFPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2017 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products like Domain Discover and acquisitions with the likes of Cloudmark and Weblife.io have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, the company’s somewhat pessimistic outlook for the next year makes us slightly cautious about its long-term growth prospect. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

12/27/2017 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The cybersecurity company, Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products, acquisitions with the likes of FireLayers and partnerships have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, the company’s somewhat pessimistic outlook for the next year makes us slightly cautious about its long-term growth prospect. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

12/22/2017 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2017 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The cybersecurity company, Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products, acquisitions with the likes of FireLayers and partnerships have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, the company’s somewhat pessimistic outlook for the next year makes us slightly cautious about its long-term growth prospect. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

12/20/2017 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The cybersecurity company, Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products, acquisitions with the likes of FireLayers and partnerships have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, the company’s somewhat pessimistic outlook for the next year makes us slightly cautious about its long-term growth prospect. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

12/5/2017 – Proofpoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

11/24/2017 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2017 – Proofpoint had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/22/2017 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe that Cloudmark’s threat intelligence platform correlates threat data for 12% of the world’s internet users and view this as a logical extension of Proofpoint’s business to the service provider space. Similar to Return Path (which Proofpoint acquired last year), Cloudmark is built on DMARC authentication, which leads us to believe that the technical integration should be reasonably smooth. The acquisition is expected to contribute ~$20-25M in both revenue and billings to F18, which implies a 4.4-5.5x sales multiple. Though this is the largest acquisition Proofpoint has done, we believe this demonstrates that the company remains committed to prudent M&A. We continue to view Proofpoint’s M&A efforts as one of the company’s core competencies. We have updated our 2018 forecast to reflect the Transaction details: Proofpoint has acquired Cloudmark for $110M in .””

11/7/2017 – Proofpoint had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2017 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2017 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ PFPT) traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 366,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,760. The company has a market cap of $4,086.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 158.19% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $3,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $266,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,141,422. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

