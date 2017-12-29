Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Director William J. Gresham, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $21,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,498 shares in the company, valued at $619,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,291. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $749.62, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.86 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings.

