Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Customer Relations Centers (CCRC) Stock Price

Media coverage about China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Customer Relations Centers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0340733960703 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ CCRC) opened at $17.57 on Friday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc is a business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider focusing on the complex, voice-based segment of customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys and research for certain major enterprises in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

