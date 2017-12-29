Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cytosorbents (CTSO) Share Price

News coverage about Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cytosorbents earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 43.7828865507527 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ CTSO ) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 91,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,270. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of -0.53.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

