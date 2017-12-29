Pope Resources A Delaware (POPE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

News stories about Pope Resources A Delaware (NASDAQ:POPE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pope Resources A Delaware earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.4560138633948 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pope Resources A Delaware (NASDAQ:POPE) opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.01, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Pope Resources A Delaware has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $79.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pope Resources A Delaware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.85%.

Pope Resources A Delaware declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Maria M. Pope acquired 26,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.18 per share, with a total value of $1,827,838.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,695.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources A Delaware

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership is engaged primarily in managing timber resources on its own properties, as well as those owned by others. The Company operates through three business segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Management and Real Estate. The Fee Timber operations consisted of growing and harvesting timber from approximately 212,000 acres that the Company owned or co-owned with its timber fund investors as tree farms, as of December 31, 2016.

