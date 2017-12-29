Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Platform Specialty Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.3067860318959 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Platform Specialty Products (PAH) traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,870.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Platform Specialty Products has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $904.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.19 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Platform Specialty Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 164,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $1,573,949.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Lopez Casanello bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 669,467 shares of company stock worth $6,453,139 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

