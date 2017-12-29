Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News stories about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4457985304916 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Pioneer Energy Services (PES) opened at $2.80 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $217.61, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.94.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

